No, MLAs in Delhi do not get the lowest salary in the country, as was claimed

What is striking, however, is the lack of transparency. There is no single source where the salary and perks in each state can be compared. Different sources provide different figures with one putting salary and allowances of an MLA in Delhi at Rs. 2.1 lakh. The source appears to have assumed that a proposal to that effect moved by the Delhi Govt in 2015 had been passed. However, the Centre had turned it down then.

The Constitution does empower the Parliament and the state assemblies to determine salary and allowances of MPs and MLAs by passing the requisite Bill. However, the Constitution is silent on how to fix them. There is no distinction made on the basis of the size of the state or constituencies or the number of constituents they represent. With no yardstick to benchmark their work(Delhi Assembly for example met on just eight days in a year in 2020 and 2021 while Kerala Assembly has been meeting for 50 days on an average over the last 10 years).

No mechanism has been evolved to find an alternative method to end the obvious conflict of interest. Countries like UK, Australia and New Zealand have independent authorities to determine pay and perks of legislators while Canada adjusts their salary to the consumer price index annually. In France they are indexed to the highest and the lowest salary paid to civil servants.

While Indian MPs and MLAs are provided housing, British MPs are provided an allowance to rent a house but there is no such allowance in the US. These countries however provide office space which Indian MPs and MLAs usually don’t get. The allowance for hiring legislative assistants is also significantly lower in India.