No power in large parts of Chandigarh since Monday evening

PTI reported that for over 36 hours (since Monday evening), parts of Chandigarh have been facing a power blackout with no electricity and water available in many areas of the city.

Workers of the electricity department in Chandigarh being on a three-day strike is a major cause of this. According to a report in PTI, they are protesting against the “privatisation of the electricity department”, because they fear privatisation will result in increased power tariffs.

The blackout has not just caused inconvenience to residents of those particular areas, but to the whole city as traffic lights have stopped working, industrial production is affected, online classes are disrupted, and surgeries are being rescheduled in hospitals.