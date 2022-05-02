NOIDA: Loot of public land

CBS International Projects Limited (CBS) was allotted 1.02 lakh sqm in 2007 at a premium of Rs 52.77 crore for establishing IT Park on the recommendation of PAC.

The allottee, CBS, was a consortium of three companies (Burchill VDM, Carnoustie Management and RS Resource Management Consulting). CAG found that CBS gave false information of ownership and other details but such wrong facts were accepted by Plot Allotment Committee of NOIDA without proper scrutiny and examination of documents. For example, Burchill VDM was not even a shareholder in CBS but it was shown to be one to bolster the financial health of CBS.

The project registered in RERA on the plot has shown ‘Bhutani Group’ as the promoter of the project, which has registered four commercial projects with an area of 38,152 sqm, whereas CBS has registered only 11,823 sqm area in five phases (four commercial and one residential project). The projects were advertised as ‘Alphathum’ and NOIDA World One, respectively wherein residential studio apartments and commercial spaces were being sold to non-IT/ITES units whereas they were to be given to IT/ITES units for their captive use.

The allotment had the condition that out of total FAR, 75 per cent would be permitted for IT/ITES, and 25 per cent would be permitted for institutional facilities (5 per cent) besides residential and commercial (10 per cent each) use.