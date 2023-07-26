Non-basmati white rice: IMF 'encourages' India to remove export restrictions

The International Monetary Fund has said it would "encourage" India to remove restrictions on export of a certain category of rice, which, it said, would have an impact on global inflation.

The Indian government on July 20 had banned the export of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season. This type of rice constitutes about 25 per cent of total rice exported from the country.

There would be no change in export policy of par-boiled non-basmati rice and basmati rice, which forms the bulk of exports, the food ministry had said in a statement.

In the current environment, these types of restrictions are likely to exacerbate volatility on food prices in the rest of the world. They can also lead to retaliatory measures, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund (IMF), told a press conference in Washington.