Govt bans export of non-Basmati white rice to check price rise, improve domestic availability

In order to ensure adequate availability of non-Basmati white rice in domestic markets and prevent its prices rising, the Centre on Thursday prohibited its export with immediate effect.

However, there is no change in export policy of non-Basmati rice (parboiled rice) and Basmati rice, which forms the bulk of rice exports.

This will ensure that the farmers will continue to get the benefit of remunerative prices in the international market, official sources said.

Non-Basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of total rice exported from the country. The prohibition on its export will lead to lowering of prices for the consumers in the country.