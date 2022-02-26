Not just Pegasus, India needs to watch out for the malware RAT

A malware that has been active on the internet since 2017 has recently been linked by two private cybersecurity agencies to a hacker group backed by Pakistan. The malware is specifically aimed at Indian government agencies, the agencies reported.

The first research finding on the malware named CapraRAT, was conducted by Trend Micro, an American - Japanese multinational cybersecurity firm, the results of which were made public on January 24 this year.

The ‘RAT’ stands for Remote Access Trojan, a common form of malware. The word ‘malware’ literally means a software with malicious intentions, while a Trojan means a malware that makes its entry into a device through hidden means, much like the famed Trojan Horse. The RAT grants remote access of the hacked device.

According to Trend Micro’s research, CapraRAT is being operated by a hacker group known as Earth Karkaddan. Over the years, multiple cybersecurity agencies, both civilian and government, have confirmed that Earth Karkaddan is backed by Pakistan and targets Indian government and military organisations.