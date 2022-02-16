Ukraine hit by massive cyber attack amid standoff with Russia

"As a result of a massive cyber-attack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down," the Foreign Ministry in Kiev had said.



"It's too early to draw conclusions, but there is a long record of Russian assaults against Ukraine," a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying.



Among those affected were the Foreign Ministry's, the National Security and Defence Council, and the government's Cabinet of ministers' websites. On some of the websites, a text in three languages -- Ukrainian, Polish, and Russian -- stated that all data uploaded to the network by Ukrainians had become public.



Russia has been accused of cyber-attacks against Ukraine on numerous occasions.



Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said the US is still pursuing a diplomatic solution to the current standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine, meanwhile warning Russia of severe sanctions should it choose to invade its neighbour.



Biden warned Russia that an invasion against Ukraine will be met with severe economic sanctions from the US -- including export control measures that will cripple Russia's key industries.