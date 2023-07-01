Now a temple for the fallen soldier in Dehradun

Major General Rajender Prakash (retd) is aghast at how temples are being constructed in the name of two deceased soldiers. “This is unheard of,” said Prakash. “We build memorials for our dead soldiers; we do not build temples for them.”

Dehradun’s influential army community is also incensed that the Army Welfare Fund is being used to construct this Sainya Dham. “The initial allocation of Rs 58 crore has been increased to Rs 98 crore. Why should the limited money of the Army Welfare Fund, meant to rehabilitate war widows or servicemen disabled during operations, be utilised for such an extravagant project,” asked Dehradun-based Colonel Vijay Duggal (retd).

Several armymen also wondered why the BJP undertook a ‘Shahid Samman Yatra’ in December 2022 that travelled across the state’s 13 districts, collecting mitti (soil) from the aangans (courtyards) of the deceased soldiers’ homes.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has justified both the yatra and the construction of the Sainya Dham on the grounds that every second household in the state has someone in the army. It is obvious the BJP wants to capitalise on their numerical significance given that these veterans also comprise a formidable political force.

Lt General Vijay Oberoi (retd), former vice chief of the army, points out that every regiment already has a memorial which is built using their own regimental funds. Oberoi maintains, “A dham evolves over centuries. They do not come up overnight.”

Writer Madhu Gurung who lives in Purkul laments how “one of the most beautiful parts of the Doon Valley is being destroyed for this project”. She wonders why these funds were not used to educate the children of these martyrs or train their wives to find employment and rebuild their lives. Thousands of crores are being splurged on temple renovation and expansion in order to reap electoral dividends.

Here’s just one example of the kind of expenses being incurred. After levelling the mountains and blocking a rivulet to build the Sainya Dham, Ganesh Joshi, the state minister for soldier welfare and agriculture, has now announced the plans to build a botanical and flower garden for which the state will seek an additional grant of Rs 283 crore from the Centre.

The Centre has already allocated over Rs 1 lakh crore for Uttarakhand’s ‘development’ over the next five years, and Modi has boasted that the state will receive more tourists in 10 years than it has during the last 100 years. The PM, of course, didn’t consider the carrying capacity of these ecologically vulnerable mountains.