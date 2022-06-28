Now, music composer Devi Sri Prasad exits Salman Khan’s project
The mass exodus from Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali continues. Now it’s Telugu cinema’s prominent music composer Devi Sri Prasad who has quit the project
The mass exodus from Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now reportedly titled Bhaijaan, though there is no official announcement) continues. Several actors including Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, and Salman's own brother-in-law Aayush Sharma have exited the project during the last three months.
Now it’s Telugu cinema’s prominent music composer Devi Sri Prasad who has composed chartbusters for more than a hundred films predominantly in Telugu who has quit the project.
Devi had also composed one song each for Salman Khan in Jai Ho and Radhe. When he was offered a chance to do the entire score for Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Devi happily agreed.
But now barely a month after his presence in the project, Devi has quit Salman’s film.
Sources close to Salman give “creative differences” as an excuse. But there is more to be said from sources in Hyderabad who speak of “Salman’s constant intervention in every department including the music.”
Apparently, Devi took Salman’s suggestions on the songs in his stride as long as they were suggestions. But then the actor apparently insisted that his inputs be incorporated into the songs. This is when Devi Prasad and Salman Khan parted ways.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines