Now retired army officer below 62 can be made CDS; Central govt amends rules

Seven months after the untimely demise of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the Central government has amended key rules for the appointment of the next CDS.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, now retired three-and four-star officers will be considered eligible for appointment as the next CDS.

The amendment to the service rules of the Army, Navy and Air Force will make serving three-star officers eligible for the coveted post.

The notification says that the government may consider officers who are serving as Lieutenant General equivalent, General equivalent or officers who have retired in the rank of Lt Gen or Gen but have not attained the age of 62 years, for the post of CDS.