Now retired army officer below 62 can be made CDS; Central govt amends rules
Seven months after the untimely demise of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the Central government has amended key rules for the appointment of the next CDS.
As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, now retired three-and four-star officers will be considered eligible for appointment as the next CDS.
The amendment to the service rules of the Army, Navy and Air Force will make serving three-star officers eligible for the coveted post.
The notification says that the government may consider officers who are serving as Lieutenant General equivalent, General equivalent or officers who have retired in the rank of Lt Gen or Gen but have not attained the age of 62 years, for the post of CDS.
According to the notification, the government may consider – an officer who is serving as Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal or an officer who has retired in similar ranks below the age of 62 years – as eligible for the top military post.
Welcoming the changes in rules, many veterans opined that the changes would increase the talent poll. However, others said the government has already made-up its mind and may announce the new CDS tomorrow.
Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale said there is a strong possibility that the government may announce the name of the new CDS tomorrow.
General Bipin Rawat served as the first CDS of the Indian Armed Forces from January 2020 until his death in a helicopter crash in December 2021.
Prior to taking over as the CDS, he served as the 57th Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (Chairman COSC) of the Indian Armed Forces.
