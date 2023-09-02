Nuh demolitions: Bulldozer might is right

On the evening of 4 August, district authorities of Nuh in Haryana demolished 18 shops built on Mohammad Sahud’s ancestral land, which he and his brothers claim they inherited in 1998. There were 14 permanent structures, including pharmacies, diagnostic centres and grocery shops spread across a 4,400 square foot area.

Sahud is one of many Nuh residents who, despite holding lawful claims to their properties and establishments, had to bear the brunt of the State’s arbitrary action following the communal violence that erupted in Nuh on 31 July. The five-day demolition drive, which began on 3 August, spread to the Nalhar, Firozpur Jhirka and Nagina areas of Nuh. A few cases of demolition were reported from Pinangwan and Tauru too.

According to a fact-finding report by the Socio-Legal Information Centre, a non-profit legal aid and educational organisation, demolitions were carried out in approximately 11 villages and tehsils.

The municipal council had served notices (including show-cause notices) in different areas for unauthorised permanent structures. The state government maintains that the drive was against unauthorised construction. However, a thorough examination of relevant documents reveals that many of the demolitions were in violation of due procedures and even court orders.

On 19 July 2022, Sahud had filed an application in a district court for an interim injunction against an order issued by the sub-divisional officer (SDO) about encroachment on government land. Taking note of the revenue records, the court in its judgement on 7 October had stated that the ‘settled possession’ of Sahud should not be disturbed ‘till further orders’.