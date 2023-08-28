Uproar in Haryana assembly as Cong raises Nuh issue, speaker stalls discussion

The Haryana assembly was briefly adjourned on Monday following an uproar as the opposition Congress raised the issue of the violence in Nuh and sought a probe monitored by a high court judge.

Communal clashes erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession was allegedly attacked by a mob on 31 July, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a Muslim cleric.

When zero hour commenced in the assembly on Monday, Congress members demanded a discussion on the Nuh violence, but speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the matter was subjudice.