HC acting Suo motu on ‘bulldozer justice’ in Nuh is a welcome first step

The Punjab–Haryana High Court on Monday, 7 August, ordered a temporary stay on the demolitions of 'illegal construction' and 'encroachments' initiated by the state government in Nuh and Gurugram.

Taking suo moto cognizance of newspaper reports, a bench comprising Justice GS Sandhwalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeevan wondered if the state was following due procedure before demolishing residences, shops and shanties in Nuh and Gurugram, and directed the state to respond with further information before Friday, 11 August.

The demolition drive began soon after communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31. The high court bench has directed the Haryana government to suspend demolitions and submit a full list of the structures demolished.

The demolitions, the bench observed, were apparently being carried out “without any demolition orders and notices, and the law-and-order problem is being used as a ruse to bring down buildings without following the procedure established by law”.

“The issue also arises whether the buildings belonging to a particular community are being brought down under the guise of law-and-order problem and an exercise of ethnic cleansing is being conducted by the state,” the bench added.