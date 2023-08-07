Nation

Demolition exercise in Nuh halted on HC orders

The High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing "illegal" constructed buildings

Representative image of using bulldozer to raze house and shop (photo: Getty Images)
Representative image of using bulldozer to raze house and shop (photo: Getty Images)
user

PTI

The demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh where communal violence erupted last week was halted Monday on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, officials said.

The High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing "illegal" constructed buildings. They also said that some of the buildings were used by rioters when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was targeted by a stone-pelting mob last week. The court of Justice G S Sandhawalia took suo motu cognisance of the exercise and directed the state government not to carry out any further demolition. CHS SUN VSD .

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Published: 07 Aug 2023, 2:09 PM

Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x