Community members raise concerns as state govt rolls out 'bulldozer justice'

As Haryana follows demolition of alleged accused persons houses by using bulldozer in similar lines with neighbouring saffron states while dealing with the recent communal riots, in which six people were killed, concern raises in the minority community which question the 'selective' clean up of the government.

Zamil Khan, a resident of Nuh, expressed concern over the recent events where armed Hindu activists shouted provocative slogans during a procession. He pointed out that instead of taking action against these activists, the police seemed to be selectively targeting Muslim properties during the demolition drive.

He questioned the authorities, saying: “The authorities have chosen to demolish homes and shops belonging to Muslims only. Why haven't they taken any action against those responsible for the violence and those who openly brandished weapons during the rally?”