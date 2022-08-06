Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a sneak peak from sets as she shoots for an "intense action scene"
Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently working for her upcoming project in Hyderabad. The actress took to her social media sharing sneak peek from the sets of the film
Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently working for her upcoming project in Hyderabad. Today the actress took to her social media sharing a sneak peek from the sets of the film, shooting for an intense action scene.
Sharing a selfie from the sets, Nushrratt wrote on the video, "Sleep deprived, staying away from coffee, shooting for an intense action scene and 5 more hours to go how do I get through 😰"
Nushrratt’s latest release, Janhit Mein Jaari collected immense love from the audience while the actress was again credited with her potential to pull such a strong subject. Before Janhit Mein Jaari, the actress had also stunned the audience with her brilliant performance in content-based films like Chhalaang and Chhorii.
On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’ and ‘Ram Setu’.
Follow us: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines