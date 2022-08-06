Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a sneak peak from sets as she shoots for an "intense action scene"

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently working for her upcoming project in Hyderabad. Today the actress took to her social media sharing a sneak peek from the sets of the film, shooting for an intense action scene.

Sharing a selfie from the sets, Nushrratt wrote on the video, "Sleep deprived, staying away from coffee, shooting for an intense action scene and 5 more hours to go how do I get through 😰"