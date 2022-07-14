OFB employees demand action against Adani Group for violating Patent Act & showing army uniform at Police Expo

Adani Defence and Aerospace Company (ADAC) – a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, owned by Gautam Adani, has misled the nation and violated the Patents Act 1970 by displaying army battlefield dress and logo at Police Expo-22, alleged Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) employees.

Founded during the time of British rule, the OFB which comprised 41 ordnance factories was dissolved by the Modi government last year.

All the 41 factories were later merged into seven Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU). The merger plan laid out by the Modi government faced stiff resistance from the employees.

It is noteworthy that India's OFB has a workforce of about 80 thousand employees. It is also the second largest defence manufacturer in Asia.

OFB sources told NH that Adani Group had set up a pavilion at the recently held Police Expo-22 and displayed products including small arms, battlefield army logo uniform, claiming that ADAC is “India’s first small arms manufacturer” which is not only misleading but stands in the contravention of Consumer Protection Act 2019 also.