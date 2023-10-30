Onion prices dip after hike in minimum export price: consumer affairs ministry

The weighted average price of onion in Maharashtra across all markets has declined by 4.5 per cent, and a similar decline was observed in consumption centres as well after the increase in the minimum export price, the Union ministry of consumer affairs said on Monday.

"The Government’s decision to impose Minimum Export Price of $800/ton on onion with effect from 29th October 2023 till 31st December 2023 to discourage exports and maintain availability in domestic markets has shown an immediate impact of price correction in Maharashtra markets, where prices recorded a decline of 5 per cent to 9 per cent from the highest price registered during last week," an official statement said.