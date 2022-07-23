Only constant thing in life is change, and Mumbai is no exception

The sea, vada pav and cutting chai besides the ‘dabbawalas’ were what Mumbai was known for. They were constants, unchanging even as the ‘maximum city’ went about its business of discarding the old and embracing the new.

Cities change all the time and Mumbai even more so, quick and often the first to embrace change. The ration-era glass milk bottles with their distinctive tin foil seals, the cardboard local train tickets and the purple ‘King Long’ airconditioned buses, once inseparable part of Mumbai, have disappeared.

Cyber cafes had mushroomed during the dotcom boom and introduced millions to the World Wide Web. The first cyber café opened at Mumbai’s Leela Hotel in 1996, a year after VSNL brought the internet to India. By the early 2000s, hundreds of cyber cafes hummed in the bylanes, where youth flocked to check Hotmail, chat on Yahoo Messenger and networked on Orkut.

In 2007, there were 380 cafes still in business in Mumbai. But the pioneer at the Leela had downed its shutters. The first ‘licensed’ cyber cafe, Guru Cyber Cafe in Chembur, closed shop in 2011. Visitors and young customers still duck into some of the remaining ones for some quick surfing, e-mailing, printing and downloading documents and train tickets. That part of the business too has been usurped by stationery shops.