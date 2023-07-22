Opening of BJP minister's office in Mumbai civic body HQ draws sharp opposition response

For the first time in the 134-year history of the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), office space has been allotted within its headquarters for the Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, attracting sharp criticism from various quarters. The family of Lodha, the guardian minister for the suburban Mumbai district, runs the Lodha Group, a real estate major in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The BMC opposition strongly condemned the administration's choice.

Former minister and current Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has claimed that the developers have been given offices in the BMC. Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the BMC, saying things like, "The BMC, and the civic body's headquarters will probably be renamed as 'Casa BMC' sounding like a builder's advertisement."