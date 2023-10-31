Overspeeding accounted for 71.2% of total deaths in road accidents: MoRTH

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ annual report of accidents during 2022, revealed that 'overspeeding' accounted for 72.3 per cent of the total road accidents, 71.2 per cent of total deaths and 72.8 per cent of total injuries.

It also said that 'Hit from Back' accounted for the largest share in total accidents deaths at 19.5 per cent, followed by 'Hit and Run' and 'Head on Collision' which accounted for 18.1 per cent and 15.7 per cent deaths respectively.

The report on road accidents attributable to various types of traffic rule violations reveals that 'Overspeeding' constituted the main violation associated with accidents, fatalities and injuries, in 2022.

A total of 4,61,312 road accidents have been reported by states and union territories during the calendar year 2022, claiming 1,68,491 lives.

The number of road accidents in 2022 increased by 11.9 per cent compared to 2021 and the number of deaths and injuries also increased by 9.4 per cent and 15.3 per cent respectively.