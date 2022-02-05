People in Western UP have foiled attempts to ignite communal passion till now

Not one but several incidents have been reported from Western Uttar Pradesh with potential to trigger communal clashes. While violence has been averted till now, only time will tell if they have succeeded in polarizing voters on communal lines. The shooting incident at the car of Asaduddin Owaisi is just one such incident.

While Home Minister Amit Shah, chief minister of UP and other BJP leaders have been harping on Kairana and Muzaffarnagar, reminding voters of communal riots and how their womenfolk were not safe before BJP was voted to power, they seem to have done little to douse communal passions. People of both communities have shown however remarkable restraint till now.

Provocations have been there in plenty. Permission for the Dharam Sansad at Prayagraj (Allahabad), even after the controversial conclave at Haridwar, couldn’t have been given without official blessings. The Election Commission appeared oblivious to the rant emanating from Prayagraj or to the innuendo that the election was between 80 percent on one side and 20 percent on the other, articulated by Yogi Adityanath.

On February 1, a young boy was killed at Sardhana in Western UP. Luckily, local residents intervened immediately, pointed fingers at culprits belonging to both the communities and the motive quickly attributed to a ‘love affair’. The prompt intervention by elders from both communities prevented the situation from getting out of hand.