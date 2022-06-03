Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II: Her India connection

Why are Indians still curious about the British Royal family almost 75 years after Independence? The colonial past with nursery rhymes like ‘Pussy cat, Pussy cat, where have you been? I Have been to London to look at the Queen’ etc may have something to do with it. TV serials like Crown and Jewel in the Crown also played a part and a primary reason being English is still the lingua franca of the Indian elite. And London is where most of the rich and wealthy Indians prefer to buy homes and conduct their business.

Well, India was the ‘Jewel in the Crown’ of the British empire and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ‘read list’ includes seven Indian authors she recommends! They are R.K. Narayan, Arundhati Roy, V.S. Naipaul, Kamala Markandaya and Raj Kamal Jha.

The Queen’s connection with India has been long. The Nizam of Hyderabad had presented her with a diamond tiara made by Cartiers as her wedding present and the famous Kohinoor diamond sits on her crown.