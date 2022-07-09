PM and PMO keep suspense alive over promise to turn cow dung to gold

In his hour-long speech this week on completing 100 days as Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister in his second term, Yogi Adityanath made no mention of the stray cattle or the fortune that farmers were expected to derive from them. The animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh, however, claimed that 900,000 stray cattle had been given shelter and 1.38 lakh people were being paid Rs. 900 per month per animal.

Stray cattle, estimated at 1.2 million in UP, had become a poll issue earlier this year. Following the collapse of local cattle markets, closure of slaughter houses, curbs on transportation of cattle etc since 2017 when BJP unseated the Samajwadi Party government, stray cattle had invaded farms and habitations in the state.

Irate villagers, upset that stray cattle were destroying crops and even injuring or killing people, had also herded them in government schools after driving out students and teachers. Addressing an election rally in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sensing the disquiet in the countryside, declared that he had found the perfect solution to stray cattle. Because of the Model Code of Conduct in force, he declared, he was not at liberty to unveil the scheme.

But immediately after March 10, when results were due, the scheme would be announced, he had said.