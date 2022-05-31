Shortage of cattle feed, skyrocketing straw prices leave Madhya Pradesh in throes of severe fodder crisis

Retired Professor Kashmir Singh Uppal, who's been writing on agriculture and economic affairs for the past 30 years, shared his insights: "When electric-powered machine threshers were introduced in villages, straw was obtained along with the harvest, and there was no need for a separate, tedious process. Farmers had more straw than they needed at the time, so many of them branched out into animal husbandry. Even the ones who didn't own any fields."



Combine harvesters or threshers take care of the entire process, from harvesting to cutting and separating. With these equipment, farmers can be done with their tasks on the fields within a few hours and have the wheat grains loaded in the trolley. While the system is quick and easy, the harvesters don't process the chaff into straw, and the increased use of machinery led to the fodder shortage over time.



A Padma Shri awardee for traditional farming and conservation of seeds, Babulal Dahiya told 101Reporters that "encroachment on the transit (pasture) land was the main reason for this crisis."



"Earlier, villages had separate pasture land (Charagah-Gothan) with grass for grazing animals, but with the introduction of machines, such land is either scarce or encroached upon," said the farmer from Pithorabad village in Satna district. "Farmers also prefer not to keep their land vacant because the emphasis is on higher production. This fodder crisis is the result of changes in farming methods, neglect of cows in farming, fencing of fields and the use of harvesters."



Cash crops not conducive to straw making



Furthermore, the loss of crop diversity has also led to the state of affairs in Madhya Pradesh. Since the Green Revolution, the promotion of cash crops in the state paved the way for the diversification of soybean crops in the kharif season and wheat in rabi, whereas earlier, crop variety meant different ripening and harvesting cycles. This used to keep a steady supply of yield throughout the year.



However, growing similar crops, wheat, soybean and paddy has brought an end to the abundance, the latest victim being the summer crop of moong.



Manish Gaur, a farmer from Seoni Malwa, explained: "The time between the harvesting of wheat and the sowing of moong is so short that there isn't enough time to make straw properly. This year, the price of straw has spiked so much that it's unheard of."