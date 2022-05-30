PM Modi completes three years of his second term today: Have they been good, bad, average or ugly?

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the second successive term as Prime Minister on May 30, 2019 following a landslide victory in the general election. As the government completes three years of its second term on Monday, May 30, it’s time to evaluate its performance sans the hype likely to be whipped up. While the official narrative remains that India has taken unprecedented strides towards a 5 trillion dollar economy (the deadline pushed back to 2030 now), the record does not present a pretty picture.

The World Bank’s World Governance Indicators, a key input for India’s sovereign ratings, placed India’s scores much below its peers. The indicators ranked 215 countries on six dimensions of governance: Voice and Accountability, Political Stability and Absence of Violence, Government Effectiveness, Regulatory Quality, Rule of Law and Control of Corruption. It was found that all 15 data sources whose ratings impacted India’s overall WGI scores, including the Economist Intelligence Unit, Varieties of Democracy Project, Freedom House and Heritage Foundation Index of Economic Freedom etc., had downgraded India under PM Modi.

The economy remains in a bad shape and unprecedented concentration of wealth and rise of monopolies have widened the gulf between the rich and the poor. While Inflation has broken the back of the common man, corporate profits have soared despite the pandemic and declining demand. A recent report suggests that profit of fuel companies have shot up by 43% in 2021-22 while FMCG companies’ profit has grown by as much as 68%. Edible oil manufacturing companies have seen their profit grow by 90% while profits of milk cooperatives have gone up by 118%. The Government failed to regulate profits of big pharma and private hospitals even as prices of medicine and vaccines soared.

Even otherwise the government’s record of governance has been poor. The last three years have seen the government repeatedly on the back foot. It refused to confirm or deny the allegation that it purchased the expensive, military grade Israeli spyware Pegasus and used it against the civil society. A technical committee appointed by the Supreme Court has found prima facie evidence of smart phones hacked by Pegasus, though its report is awaited. Similarly, the government found itself on the back foot on farm laws and its blatant misuse of sedition laws.

The government was caught napping by the pandemic, busy as it was in renaming the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad as Narendra Modi stadium and laying the red carpet for the outgoing US President Donald Trump. It woke up too late and clamped a harsh nation-wide lockdown at four hours’ notice in March, 2020 (similar four hours’ notice was given for the disastrous demonetisation in 2016). Although India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, the government’s vaccine policies and flip flops allowed private manufacturers to make abnormal profits at public cost.

Before the second wave of the pandemic, the PM boasted that India had triumphed over the virus and was ready to save the world. The government continued to deny data of deaths, lack of oxygen, ventilators, technicians and hospital beds even as evidence piled up of dead bodies floating in rivers. The WHO has now estimated that Covid deaths in India at 4.7 million were almost ten times more than the official death count of 5.24 lakhs as on May 24, 2022.

So, what will the last three years be remembered for? We list some of the milestones since 2019 by way of a reminder.

Amit Shah as Home Minister: One of the most far-reaching decisions in PM Modi’s second term was appointing Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister in June 2019. Rajnath Singh was the MHA from 2014 till 2019. Shah’s tenure as HM has seen riots in Delhi, spread of communal polarisation, Citizenship Amendment Act (rules are yet to be framed) and threat of extending NRC to the rest of the country, Chinese incursions in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, poaching of opposition MLAs and extensive use of central agencies against opposition leaders and dissenters. Jury is still out on whether he is the best or the worst home minister of India.