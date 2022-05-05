Politics of Disinformation: Social media becoming an avenue for hate and bigotry

A report released on the “Politics of Disinformation” by the Future of India Foundation (FoIF) highlights that palpable real-world harm is done by events or speech unfolding on social media, which is a cause of concern for citizens globally.

Ruchi Gupta, the co-founder and director of FoIF, said at a press conference in New Delhi’s Habitat Centre on Thursday, that while the younger generation enters and understands the public discourse and social issues through media, social media platforms today have taken away that space of engagement and education from them. She claimed that these platforms are increasingly becoming an avenue for hate and bigotry.

The report alleged that social media platforms have “sowed confusion in the minds of the people”, due to which polarisation and political alienation happens. The report said that while these platforms moderate and fact check only a sliver of the multitude of content that is published every day, they create a discourse around how taking action against objectionable content is also penalising free speech. The report says, “For Platforms, free speech is a business model.”

The report also highlights how the platforms position meticulously researched editorial pieces, and propaganda or personal opinions of people with considerable following as equal. Social media platforms also push information that gets the most engagement, even if it is vile or contains hate speech. Gupta worries that since credibility/accuracy is not a parameter when posting things online, and the fact that news (or information disguised as news) reaches the consumer directly and quickly, the distributor (social media platforms) becomes more important than the news itself.