Poor handling of Assam floods, Manipur landslide shows BJP leaders are just good at event management

The recently-elected Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, is presently facing a great deal of public anger and jokes about him abound on Twitter. Apparently, he is not in the country just as Sydney is witnessing severe flash floods and inundation. The situation in the entire province of New South Wales (NSW) is, in fact, alarming, with more than 50,000 people asked to evacuate to safer areas. Incessant downpour and strong winds have left thousands of homes without electricity and highways are submerged under water.

“If I’m Prime Minister, I won’t go missing when the going gets tough – or pose for the photos and then disappear when there’s a job to be done,” Albanese had once said during an election campaign, and Australians have dug it up, asking if he can make the same statement again.

A Twitter user said: “Albo splashing $100m on another country while Australians are struggling to buy food, homeless, NSW floods. The previous flood victims are still struggling,” using the hashtag #NotMyPM.

BBC’s Sydney correspondent Shaimaa Khalil says, “I’ve spent the day in south #Windsor - where residents have been told to evacuate - some were packing to leave, others are stuck, some are watching and waiting … everyone is exhausted …”