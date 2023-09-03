Post-INDIA conclave, Congress launched mega-outreach programme in Maharashtra

Three days after the opposition INDIA bloc's conclave held in Mumbai, the Congress' Maharashtra unit on Sunday launched a weeklong massive ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ aimed at exposing the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and in the state.

The JSY commenced simultaneously in Mumbai-Konkan, Vidarbha, western and northern Maharashtra, but was temporarily suspended in Marathwada which has been rocked by the pro-quotas Marathas unrest for the past three days.

Former CM Ashok Chavan said in a social media post that "in view of the police lathi-charge on agitators in Jalna, the JSY in Marathwada is being suspended, and the new schedules would be announced soon".