With smooth coordination in mind, INDIA forms panels for 2024 LS polls
Some of the big names of the alliance such as Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and Uddhav Thackery have been kept out of the panels
After two days of brainstorming, and with an aim to ‘iron out’ differences among allies, the INDIA bloc has formed four panels for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls: for coordination, campaign, media and research.
The 13-member coordination panel comprises members from 13 political parties. KC Venugopal (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), MK Stalin (DMK), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JDU), Hemant Soren (JMM), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) have been included in the coordination committee.
However, some of the big names of the bloc, such as Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and Uddhav Thackery are not part of the committee.
In addition to the coordination panel, the alliance has also formed a 19-member campaign panel, as well as a media panel. An 11-member research group has also been formed.
The media panel comprises Jairam Ramesh (Congress), Manoj Jha (RJD), and Raghav Chadha among others.
The campaign panel formed by the bloc comprises Gurdeep Singh Sappal (Congress), Sanjay Jha (JDU), Anil Desai (SS), Sanjay Singh (AAP), and Binoy Vishwam (CPI) among others.
Addressing the media, leaders of the alliance claimed that it will soon declare the seat-sharing formula at the state level. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge both said the alliance’s strength is making the BJP-led centreal government “nervous”.
