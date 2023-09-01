With smooth coordination in mind, INDIA forms panels for 2024 LS polls

After two days of brainstorming, and with an aim to ‘iron out’ differences among allies, the INDIA bloc has formed four panels for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls: for coordination, campaign, media and research.

The 13-member coordination panel comprises members from 13 political parties. KC Venugopal (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), MK Stalin (DMK), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JDU), Hemant Soren (JMM), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) have been included in the coordination committee.