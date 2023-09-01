I.N.D.I.A. adopts joint resolution, announces its campaign slogan, logo

Meanwhile, what is perhaps interesting, though unsurprising, is that the day much hyped in the press for the unveiling of a logo and a slogan and an agenda from INDIA saw not only a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet in Mumbai chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde (incidentally sidelining recent inductee into the government, Ajit Pawar), but also another curious 'new slogan' trending.

This last was the #OneNationOneElection hashtag on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media — because of a Central government announcement of a committee to be headed by former president of India Ram Nath Kovind, purportedly to review the feasibility of this 'innovative' idea of the BJP's. Of course, notwithstanding that the idea has already been reviewed in the past, and not just once, and then summarily dismissed.

It does seem that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had it right when he said the BJP is betraying a certain degree of anxiety around INDIA. Possibly there will be more interesting developments ahead at the special session of Parliament summoned after the G20 summit in Delhi a few days hence.