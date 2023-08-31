"Could be an indicator of panic": Rahul Gandhi on special Parliament session

Indian National Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi termed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to call for a special session of the Parliament as an indicator of panic by the ruling dispensation.

Replying to a question on a special session of Parliament being convened from September 18 to 22, Gandhi said, “I think maybe it is an indicator of a bit of panic. The same type of panic that happened when I spoke in the parliament house. A panic that suddenly made them revoke my Parliament membership."

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meet in Mumbai, he also made reference to the Adani scandal that resurfaced with renewed vigour and new facets this morning, 31 August. Gandhi said, “So, I think it is panic because these matters are very close to the prime minister. When you touch the Adani matter, the prime minister gets very uncomfortable and nervous.”