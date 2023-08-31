"Could be an indicator of panic": Rahul Gandhi on special Parliament session
The Narendra Modi govt has convened a special session of both houses of Parliament from 18 to 22 September
Indian National Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi termed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to call for a special session of the Parliament as an indicator of panic by the ruling dispensation.
Replying to a question on a special session of Parliament being convened from September 18 to 22, Gandhi said, “I think maybe it is an indicator of a bit of panic. The same type of panic that happened when I spoke in the parliament house. A panic that suddenly made them revoke my Parliament membership."
Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meet in Mumbai, he also made reference to the Adani scandal that resurfaced with renewed vigour and new facets this morning, 31 August. Gandhi said, “So, I think it is panic because these matters are very close to the prime minister. When you touch the Adani matter, the prime minister gets very uncomfortable and nervous.”
Earlier, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said on X (formerly Twitter), “Special session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18 September to 22 September, having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament.”
There was, however, no official word on the agenda for the session, which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on 9–10 September.
Joshi attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on 28 May. The monsoon session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old parliament building.
The announcement of the special session came as a surprise in political circles, with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.
The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.
