Lok Sabha polls: INDIA, NDA alliances to hold parallel meetings in Mumbai

The ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA alliance will hold parallel high-level meetings on September 1 in Mumbai, the National Herald has learnt.

Both the alliances are meeting to chalk out strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While the meeting of the NDA alliance, as per sources, is aimed at adding more allies, the INDIA alliance is meeting to decide logo, flag and the name of the convener or chairperson of the alliance.

Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar who has been instrumental in bringing all the opposition parties together under the umbrella of the INDIA alliance, said some of the regional parties that were part of the NDA alliance will join INDIA alliance.