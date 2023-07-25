I.N.D.I.A: Can the new opposition alliance oust Modi in 2024?

The leaders of 26 opposition parties in India came together last week to form a new alliance to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the parliamentary elections expected next year.

The new coalition — called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — said in a statement that the BJP was assaulting the character of the republic.

They pledged to "safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution."

"We are setting aside our political differences to save democracy. The main aim is to stand together to safeguard democracy and the constitution," said Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the nation's largest opposition Congress party.

Critics say since the BJP came to power in 2014, it has been pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda and polarizing Indian society along religious lines.´But the BJP maintains that it represents all Indians and that it wants growth for all.