I.N.D.I.A. to declare national agenda today

A day ahead of the third meeting of the Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on 31 August and 1 September, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi discussed their plans at a press conference.

Key voices at the presser included those of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Ashok Chavan of the Indian National Congress, among others.

Pawar said that while seat sharing arrangements—a topic of considerable speculation in the press and among the general public—were being discussed informally, the focus of the meet was to draft a "common minimum programme" at the earliest.

"People are looking for an alternative forum (to the BJP-dominated NDA)," said Pawar, underlining the importance of rolling out the common minimum programme in the various states quickly.