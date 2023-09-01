Former president Ram Nath Kovind to head committee on ‘one election’

Appointing such a committee makes little sense barely months before the elections to five state assemblies and with the Lok Sabha election due in April–May next year.

It also does not make sense because the proposal, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requires a constitutional amendment to be passed by both houses of Parliament with a two-thirds majority and 50 per cent of the state assemblies in agreement.

But the pro-government media has been crowing about the possibility that the state elections in the five states, in each of which the Bharatiya Janata Party is said to be on the backfoot, will be postponed. Many in the press apparently believe they will now only be conducted along with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

‘This government can do anything’ is the narrative being spread.