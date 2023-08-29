After Mamata Banerjee, now Nitish Kumar predicts early Lok Sabha polls

After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, it is now Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who has predicted that the next Lok Sabha polls might be held early.

“It is not necessary that the (Lok Sabha) election will take place at the scheduled time. Some people are capable of doing anything in the country, which I have been repeatedly saying for the past seven months,” he said.

The statement comes two days before the crucial meeting of the Indian Nationalist Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Kumar, who played a crucial role in forming the INDIA bloc — an alliance of 26 Opposition parties — added, “We are going to Mumbai and I have a job at hand to unite the maximum numbers of Opposition parties of the country.”