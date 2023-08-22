Calcutta HC expresses confidence situation will improve in Jadavpur University

Expressing confidence that the situation will improve in Jadavpur University, which is in the news over the death of a first-year undergraduate student, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court observed every institution goes through a bad patch.

Hearing a PIL seeking measures to ensure proper educational atmosphere in the prestigious institute, ranked fourth in the country by the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) of the Union government's ministry of education, a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed that the students' unions be impleaded in the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattarcharyya, said it is confident that the situation in the university will improve.

Saying every institution goes through a bad patch, the court observed, "Probably, we are in a bad patch now, things will change.".