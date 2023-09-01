Centre forms panel to study 'one nation one election' proposal under ex-Prez Kovind

The Central government on Friday announced the setting up of a high-level panel to study the proposal of 'one nation, one election'. Former president Ram Nath Kovind will head the panel and submit a report on the proposal.

The move comes a day after the government announced a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

Soon after the announcement of the special session, speculation began over the 'one nation, one election' proposal, which a section of the media had reported, could be discussed during the session.

The proposal refers to holding the Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls simultaneously across the country.