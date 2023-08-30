It's been a bad week for Ajit Pawar

It clearly was not a very happy week for Ajit Pawar.

After his uncle Sharad Pawar told him off in no uncertain terms that he was not deserving of a third chance — he had already been forgiven once for betraying the party, he would not be again — the message went down loud and clear among the masses.

So visiting Baramati, the Pawars’ home turf, for the first time since splitting the party in July, Ajit was clearly at a disadvantage.

He is unlikely to be able to win the seat unless he can pretend to the blessings of his uncle and with Pawar absolutely forbidding the use of his pictures on the rebels’ platform, Ajit found Baramati on the edge.

He wisely refrained from criticising his uncle in any way or even from referring to him as an old man past his prime before the Baramati voters. For clearly, the people of Baramati are still standing by Pawar Sr and any criticism could prove counterproductive.