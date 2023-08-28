Sharad Pawar: Misquoted or deliberately misleading?

A week before the Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was to meet in Mumbai, an event hosted by Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party president set the cat among the pigeons by saying his nephew Ajit Pawar continued to be a leader of the party.

Now, Pawar is not estranged from his nephew in the way that former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is from his cousin Raj Thackeray or former colleague Eknath Shinde. So he had everybody in a frenzy, wondering what he was up to.

A day later came the clarification: He had only responded to his daughter Supriya Sule’s statement that there was no rift in the family and it was only the BJP that was creating problems between them. Which might be very true, but Pawar is often ambiguous even in his own native tongue—so it is likely he was both misunderstood and misquoted. Or intended to mislead.