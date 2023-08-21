'Not developmental agenda': Sharad Pawar reveals 'main cause' behind party split, defections

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday dwelt on the issue of the recent splits and defections in the party and sought to give the prime reason for the developments.

At a social media meeting organised by the party, Pawar sought to shed light on the motives behind the departure of certain party members, emphasising the role of Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiries launched by the Centre.

While refraining from explicitly naming his nephew Ajit Pawar, who orchestrated the departure of several MLAs to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government last month, he dismissed their claim of joining the government for developmental purposes, asserting that this narrative was far from accurate.