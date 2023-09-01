BJP Govt 'targeting' I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders, alleges Congress

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar has come down heavily on the BJP government over the arrest of AAP Goa president Amit Palekar in Mercedes accident case and alleged that it is a "desperate attempt by the BJP government in the state to target the INDIA bloc leaders".

"We condemn the brutal act of @BJP4Goa Government of targeting opposition party leader @AmitPalekar10 His unlawful arrest shows the failure of @Goapolice1091 department in the Banastari accident case. This is a desperate attempt to target the INDIA alliance leaders. #INDIAAlliance," Patkar posted on X.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has said that the most primary task of the Crime Branch investigating the horrifying Banastari accident is to gather impeccable evidence to ensure conviction of the accused.