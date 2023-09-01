'Headline numbers' overstated by full percentage point: Congress on Q1 GDP growth

The Congress on Friday alleged the GDP numbers released for the first quarter of the current fiscal are overstated by a full percentage point because of the price deflators used.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said that going by the present trends, the growth for 2022-23 may hover around 6 per cent.

With growing inequality, even this "disappointing GDP growth of 6 per cent" will not lead to rising incomes for the vast majority of Indians, he stressed.

India recorded an economic growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24, according to government data released on Thursday.