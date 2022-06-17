Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is infested with frauds and abuses

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is infested with frauds and abuses. Different kinds of frauds are being encountered, both in relation to the making of e-cards for beneficiaries and also the provisions of treatment by hospitals. Corruption in India’s National Health Insurance Scheme Ayusman Bharat scheme seems to be rampant.

An ADB study titled “Social Protection in pandemic – trends, challenges & technology” has found that corruption in the scheme is a major concern for social and health security in India, which is presently world’s second-most populous country with 1.4 billion inhabitants in 2021. It is a lower middle-income country with a per capita GNI of USD 1,900 in 2020 containing a large number of extremely poor people.

The government of India has created and runs a variety of social protection programmes in the country, such as subsidized food and public works programmes, under which anyone can theoretically find work for modest pay, take a prominent position among these, etc, but practically there seems to be a different story altogether, if what is happening in PM-JAY is of any indication.