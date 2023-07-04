President lands in Hyderabad to attend the 125th birth anniversary of a freedom fighter

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday to attend the closing ceremony of 125th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, and several state ministers welcomed her at the Hakimpet Air Force Station here.

President Murmu will grace and address the closing ceremony of 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju.