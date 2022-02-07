President’s Bodyguards and… Marie Antoinette’s ‘lover’ buried in Buxur

A minor controversy erupted over our ‘colonial legacy’ and whether Indian soldiers who fought and died fighting in wars before Independence for the British Empire were mercenaries. The controversy followed the decision to ‘merge’ the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, a war memorial with names of mostly Indian soldiers killed in the first world war, with the flame at the National War Memorial.

The India Gate, unveiled in 1931, it was argued, was a reminder of our colonial legacy and thus unacceptable. It upset several veterans who pointed out that a large number of distinguished soldiers, officers and even chiefs of Indian Army after Independence had served British India. The Gorkhas from Nepal continue to serve in the British Army as well as Indian Army. Would it be fair to describe them as mercenaries?

Amusingly, the storm in the teacup overlooked the President’s Body Guards, the finest horsemen of the Indian Army dressed in smart, resplendent suits in red, golden sashes and exquisite turbans. The President’s Bodyguards had escorted President Ram Nath Kovind from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While nobody pointed a finger to the colonial legacy of the President’s Bodyguard, PBG is not only the oldest cavalry regiment of the Indian Army, but it is going to complete 250 years of its raising next year. The regiment traces its roots to the Governor-General’s Bodyguard (GGBG) raised by Warren Hastings in Kolkata in 1773.

Hastings had handpicked 50 troopers from the Mughal Horse, a unit raised in 1760 after the victory of the East India Company in the Battle of Plassey over Nawab of Bengal Siraj-ud-Daulah and his French allies in 1757. Raja Cheyt Singh of Varanasi provided 50 more horsemen, which took the strength of the unit to 100.

The unit saw immediate action when it was deployed to quell the ‘sanyasi rebellion’ in Bengal in 1773, which finds mention in Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's Bengali novel Anandamath, in which the national song -Vande Mataram– also figures. The unit also saw action against the Rohillas and in the 3rd Mysore War against Tipu Sultan between 1790 and 1792.