Private ambulance services inadequate, unregulated and erratic even in the national capital

A senior citizen living in South Delhi was dismayed last month when he made enquiries about emergency ambulance services. With most hospitals having outsourced the service, private ambulance services have mushroomed. But the four services he called up informed that they had no ambulance to spare. One of them said it would take two hours before one would be available.

More shock was in store for him when he enquired about the rates. All four services informed that the rates would be settled and negotiated by the drivers. Weren’t there standard rates for hiring, for the driver, for oxygen, helpers and for every extra hour? If there were, they were not forthcoming.

Senior citizens living alone in the city and elderly couples with no help and no access to private vehicles are especially vulnerable. But barring a Senior Citizens’ Helpline Number (14567) which works ironically between 8 am and 6 pm, there was little to reassure them. Even in a city like Delhi they are left to themselves and good Samaritans.

“I sold off my car before the lockdown, thinking that with the Metro and app-based cabs, my limited needs for transportation could be met by public transport. But while the lockdown was a nightmare—when we read stories of ambulances charging exorbitant amounts—the situation does not seem to have improved,” says R.K. Paul, a former marketing manager.

Even a journalist who never bothered to get a PIB accreditation now rues his decision. “I now realise that the accreditation provides access to the Central Government Health Service (CGHS); without that in a city like Delhi you are doomed,” he admits with regret.