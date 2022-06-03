Process to punish soldiers for war crimes gathers steam even as Russia-Ukraine war crosses 100th day

On May 23, a court in Ukraine sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for committing war crimes. The soldier had shot dead an unarmed civilian in Ukraine. This was the first conviction related to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. On May 31, two other soldiers were sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment each for shelling a civilian area. The lenient sentence was due to the fact that there were no casualties.

Since the war began, Ukrainian authorities have claimed commission of around 10,000 war crimes by the Russian soldiers. Ukraine is about to begin trial for murder and rape by a Russian soldier. It is alleged that the soldier killed a man and then raped his wife multiple times. Since the soldier concerned is not in custody, he will be tried in absentia.

There are also reports of rape of a one-year-old boy by two Russian soldiers. The boy died after the rape. A Ukrainian prosecutor is currently investigating that case. Under international law terminology, such acts are classified as war crimes.

War crimes are, in the words of German international criminal law academics Gerhard Werle and Florian Jeßberger, violations of rules of international humanitarian law that create direct criminal responsibility under international law. International humanitarian law regulates the actions of warring parties of a war or armed conflict.

These laws are provided for under four Geneva Conventions, which protect ‘Wounded and Sick in Armed Forces in the Field’, ‘Wounded, Sick and Shipwrecked Members of Armed Forces at Sea’, ‘Prisoners of War’ and, ‘Civilian Persons in Time of War’.

In addition to these four conventions, there are three Additional Protocols which provide further rules for protection of victims in international and non-international armed conflicts. Combined, these documents govern war, and protect combatants and civilians.