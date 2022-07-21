Prominent leaders being subjected to harassment, says opposition ahead of Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning
Various opposition parties on Thursday accused the Modi government of unleashing a relentless campaign against its political opponents through "mischievous" misuse of probe agencies
Ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED in the National Herald money laundering case, leaders of 13 political parties met at Parliament House and condemned the action.
"The Modi 'sarkar' has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," the leaders charged in a joint statement.
"We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi 'sarkar' that is destroying the social fabric of our society," they also said in the statement.
Leaders of the Congress, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, NC, TRS, MDMK, NCP, VCK, Shiv Sena, RJD and RSP were present in the meeting.
NDTV reported that while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was present in today's joint opposition meeting, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Samajwadi Party were nowhere to be seen.
NDTV also reported that an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha was given by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi "to discuss the misuse of investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the BJP-led Centre".
Published: 21 Jul 2022, 11:49 AM